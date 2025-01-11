Packers sign Sean Clifford to active roster

The Packers added a little insurance at quarterback with a roster move on Saturday.

The team announced that they have signed Sean Clifford to the active roster from the practice squad. The team had an open spot after placing cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve last week.

Clifford joins the team after a week spent monitoring the health of Jordan Love and Malik Willis. Both players were injured in Week 18, but Love’s elbow and Willis’s right thumb are well enough that neither player received an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Clifford was a 2023 fifth-round pick and he made two appearances as a reserve during his rookie season.