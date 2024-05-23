Packers sign second-round LB Edgerrin Cooper to his rookie deal

The Packers have second-round linebacker Edgerrin Cooper under contract, the team announced Thursday.

The only remaining unsigned picks from the Packers’ draft class are first-round offensive tackle Jordan Morgan and second-round safety Javon Bullard.

Cooper, the 45th overall pick, was the first linebacker off the board last month.

He is a three-down linebacker who had 17 tackles for loss and eight sacks last season in earning first-team All-America honors. Cooper also is a core special teams player, with 585 career snaps.

He ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash at the combine at 230 pounds.

Cooper, 22, should be a Day 1 starter for the Packers.