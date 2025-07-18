Packers sign second-round pick Anthony Belton, cut two others

Offensive tackle Anthony Belton is among the latest second-round picks to sign his first NFL contract.

The Packers announced that Belton’s deal was done on Friday afternoon. Belton was the 54th overall pick and he’s part of a rush of second-rounders who have signed in the last few days after a long delay caused by negotiations over guaranteed money in the deals.

Belton was a starter at left tackle during his final three seasons at N.C. State. Rasheed Walker is the incumbent starter at that spot in Green Bay.

The Packers also announced that they have cut defensive linemen Nesta Jade Silvera and Cameron Young from the 90-man roster.