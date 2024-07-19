Packers sign wide receivers Rory Starkey and Jalen Wayne, waive Alex McGough

The Packers announced a handful of moves at wide receiver on Friday.

They have signed Rory Starkey and Jalen Wayne to their 90-man roster. Alex McGough was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Starkey was undrafted out of Samford and tried out for the Packers at their rookie minicamp this spring. He had 27 catches for 204 yards last season.

Wayne spent time with the Bills and Browns after going undrafted out of South Alabama last year. He also spent time with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes this year.

McGough was a quarterback at FIU and for most of his pro career, including a 2023 USFL season that saw him win the league’s MVP award. He moved to wide receiver this offseason, but his bid for his first NFL regular season action will likely have to take place elsewhere.