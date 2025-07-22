 Skip navigation
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Packers sign WR Will Sheppard, K Mark McNamee

  
Published July 22, 2025 06:40 PM

The Packers signed wide receiver Will Sheppard and kicker Mark McNamee on Tuesday, the team announced.

Sheppard is a rookie who played 55 games at Vanderbilt (2020-23) and Colorado (2024). He finished with 200 receptions for 2,688 yards (13.4 avg.) and 27 touchdowns.

Sheppard also returned 18 punts for 131 yards (7.3 avg.).

McNamee, also a rookie, joins the Packers as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program.

The Ireland native comes to Green Bay after spending the last month with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

McNamee participated in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

He was a goalkeeper in Gaelic football for Ballyboden St Endas in Dublin, Ireland.