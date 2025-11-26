Packers sign WR Will Sheppard to active roster, waive K Lucas Havrisik

The Packers announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s game against the Lions.

They have signed wide receiver Will Sheppard to the active roster from the practice squad. Kicker Lucas Havrisik was waived in a corresponding move.

Sheppard signed with the Packers after going undrafted this year and has not appeared in any regular season games. Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks have been limited in practice this week while Jayden Reed is still working his way back from the practice squad.

Havrisik was 3-of-3 on field goals and 7-of-9 on extra points in three games this season, but Brandon McManus has reclaimed the kicking job in Green Bay.

The Packers also elevated linebacker Jamon Johnson and defensive back Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad.