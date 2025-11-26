 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers sign WR Will Sheppard to active roster, waive K Lucas Havrisik

  
Published November 26, 2025 02:21 PM

The Packers announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Thursday’s game against the Lions.

They have signed wide receiver Will Sheppard to the active roster from the practice squad. Kicker Lucas Havrisik was waived in a corresponding move.

Sheppard signed with the Packers after going undrafted this year and has not appeared in any regular season games. Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks have been limited in practice this week while Jayden Reed is still working his way back from the practice squad.

Havrisik was 3-of-3 on field goals and 7-of-9 on extra points in three games this season, but Brandon McManus has reclaimed the kicking job in Green Bay.

The Packers also elevated linebacker Jamon Johnson and defensive back Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad.