Packers take 14-0 lead on Aaron Jones’ second TD run

The Cowboys are off to a nightmare start at home in the postseason.

The Packers have outgained them 124 to 32. Dak Prescott threw an interception. Sam Williams had a costly 15-yard special teams penalty.

And, oh yeah, Green Bay leads 14-0.

Aaron Jones has touchdown runs of 3 and 1 yards.

Jones’ second touchdown run, with 14:15 left until halftime, followed a Jaire Alexander pick of Prescott at the Dallas 19 on a pass intended for Brandin Cooks.

The Packers overcame a holding penalty on tight end Tucker Kraft on Micah Parsons, the second such penalty the Cowboys edge rusher has drawn. It ended a 46-quarter drought that Parsons went without seeing one. The last one came in the Cowboys’ win over the Chargers in October, and Parsons drew only three holding penalties during the regular season.