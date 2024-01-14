Packers take 20-0 lead on Cowboys

The Cowboys are getting blown out at home.

The Packers lead the Cowboys 20-0 with 3:23 remaining until halftime.

Their latest touchdown came on a 20-yard throw from Jordan Love to Dontayvion Wicks. It came on third-and-seven, making the Packers 5-of-6 on third down today.

The Packers drove 93 yards in 10 plays.

Aaron Jones has touchdown runs of 3 and 1 yards.

The only thing that has gone wrong for the Packers was a missed PAT by Anders Carlson following the Packers’ third touchdown.

Love is 13-of-16 for 185 yards and a touchdown. Dak Prescott is 3-of-7 for 26 yards and an interception, a Jaire Alexander pick at the Dallas 19.

The Packers have 217 yards.