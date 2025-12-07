 Skip navigation
Packers take 7-0 lead over Bears

  
Published December 7, 2025 05:23 PM

It took awhile for anyone to score in Green Bay, but the Packers finally are on the board.

Jordan Love threw a 23-yard pass to Christian Watson with 9:19 remaining in the first half for a 7-0 lead. It completed an 11-play, 80-yard drive.

The Packers have outgained the Bears 147 to 39, but Love threw an interception on the team’s first possession and Green Bay punted on its second. The Bears punted on their first three possession, picking up only one first down.

Love is 10-of-14 for 106 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Watson has three receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. Josh Jacobs has rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries.