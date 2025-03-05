 Skip navigation
Packers tender S Zayne Anderson

  
Published March 5, 2025 03:32 PM

Safety Zayne Anderson is set to remain with the Packers.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers have tendered Anderson a contract for the 2025 season. Anderson is set to be an exclusive rights free agent, so the tender blocks him from negotiating with other clubs this offseason.

Anderson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and played in seven games for the Chiefs over his first two seasons. He moved on to Green Bay and has played in 26 games the last two years.

Anderson has mostly played special teams, but made two defensive starts in 2024. He had 16 tackles and an interception in his 16 regular season appearances and he added two more tackles in the postseason.