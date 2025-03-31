Packers think Elgton Jenkins can be an All-Pro center

The Packers are going to have a different look on their offensive line this season.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed that free agent addition Aaron Banks is set to be their left guard while Elgton Jenkins will move from that spot to center for the 2025 season. Gutekunst said the team had “plenty of conversations” with Jenkins about the move and that they have high hopes for how he’ll fare in a move back to a position he played before entering the NFL.

“Obviously he played center in college,” Gutekunst said, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We feel like he’s got a chance to be an All-Pro center. We’ve talked a lot about how versatility plays through our offensive line and having guys who can move to different spots, and Elgton is one of those guys who can play all five spots. So we feel he’s a luxury, but I think I’m excited to see what he can do.”

Josh Myers was the starting center in Green Bay, but he signed with the Jets as a free agent earlier this month. Left tackle Rasheed Walker, right guard Sean Rhyan, and right tackle Zach Tom all return and 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan remains on hand as well.