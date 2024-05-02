 Skip navigation
Packers to decline CB Eric Stokes’ fifth-year option

  
Published May 2, 2024 03:25 PM

The Packers will decline the fifth-year option on cornerback Eric Stokes, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The move is not much of a surprise, Though Stokes played 16 games with 14 starts as a rookie, he has appeared in just 12 games in the last two years.

Stokes was the No. 29 overall pick in 2021. Had the Packers exercised the option, Stokes would have been entitled to a $12.472 million guaranteed salary in 2025.

In 2023, Stokes appeared in three games with two starts. He was on the physically unable to perform list to start the season and then was activated in October. But he then was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

As a rookie, Stokes recorded 55 total tackles with 14 passes defensed and an interception.