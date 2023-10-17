Packers to sign James Robinson

The Packers are adding another piece to their running back group.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are signing James Robinson. It’s not clear if he will be joining the practice squad or if he’ll be going directly to the active roster.

Robinson signed with the Patriots as a free agent in March, but was released in June amid concerns about his health. He spent the preseason with the Giants, but failed to make the cut to 53 players with the NFC East club.

Robinson ran for more than 1,800 yards over his first two seasons with the Jaguars, but tore his Achilles late in the 2021 season. He returned to play seven games for the Jags last season before being traded to the Jets.

Aaron Jones has missed three of the Packers’ last four games with a hamstring injury. AJ Dillon has been the lead back in his absence.

UPDATE 4:17 p.m. ET: The Packers announced that Robinson is joining the practice squad. They also signed cornerback Anthony Johnson and released cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad.