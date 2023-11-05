Packers turn Brett Rypien fumble into Aaron Jones touchdown, lead Rams 7-0

The Packers have taken a 7-0 lead over the Rams early in the second quarter, courtesy of a Los Angeles turnover.

Starting for the injured Matthew Stafford, quarterback Brett Rypien fumbled a snap, picked it up and tried to throw it away. But then Rypien fumbled again as he was sacked by safety Jonathan Owens. Linebacker De’Vondre Campbell picked it up to give Green Bay an extra possession starting in L.A. territory.

With the ball at the Rams’ 41, the Packers moved the chains with a 7-yard run by Aaron Jones, a 12-yard run by A.J. Dillion, and another 5-yard run on third-and- 3 to open the second quarter.

On the next play, Jones took another handoff for a 3-yard touchdown.

It was the second rushing touchdown of the season for Jones, his first since the Week 1 win over the Bears.