Packers unveil white helmets, will wear them in Week Seven

The Packers unveiled a new helmet on Thursday.

White helmets will make their debut for the team’s Week Seven home game against the Texans. The traditional green logo and green stripes will also be part of the helmet for the October 20 game at Lambeau Field.

The team will pair the helmets with white jerseys and white pants for what they are calling their “Winter Warning” game. They are also encouraging fans to dress in white to create a whiteout effect that goes beyond the field for the matchup with the AFC South club.

There is a history of white helmets in Green Bay, but it has been a while since the team has worn them. They were used in the 1950s before the team opted for different looks.