Packers use short field after fourth-down stop of Lions for go-ahead TD

  
Published December 5, 2024 10:48 PM

The Lions were 3-for-3 on fourth down until trying another deep in their own territory late in the first half.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs took a pitch around right end on fourth-and-1 and was stopped for a 1-yard loss by Isaiah McDuffie and Quay Walker at the Detroit 30.

Four plays later, the Packers had the lead again.

Josh Jacobs scored his third touchdown of the night, with his 4-yard run giving the Packers a 28-24 lead.

The Packers’ four touchdown drives have covered 70, 70, 16 and 30.

Jacobs has 15 carries for 64 yards, and Jordan Love has completed 9 of 16 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.