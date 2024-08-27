 Skip navigation
Packers waive Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt

  
Published August 27, 2024 01:16 PM

The Packers traded for a quarterback on Monday and they parted ways with two others on Tuesday.

NFL Media reports that the Packers are waiving both Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt on their way to setting their initial 53-man roster. The moves leave Malik Willis, who was acquired from Tennessee, as the lone quarterback behind Jordan Love in Green Bay.

Clifford was a fifth-round pick last year and he appeared in two games during his rookie season. Pratt was a seventh-round selection this year.

Either quarterback could wind up as a candidate to return to Green Bay’s practice squad if they clear waivers, but news on that won’t come until Wednesday.