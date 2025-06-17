Packers won’t extend contracts of Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur before this season

The Packers will not extend the contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst before the season, new incoming team president Ed Policy said.

LaFleur and Gutekunst each have two years remaining on their contracts.

Policy said he is “generally opposed” to the head coach and General Manager working as lame ducks.

“That creates a lot of issues,” Policy said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com.

That means LaFleur and Gutekunst are expected to either have contract extensions this time next year or the Packers will fire them after the 2025 season.

“I think normally, you have a pretty good idea of where that relationship is going when you have two years left — not always, but normally,” Policy said. “But it creates a lot of issues because they also have to hire a staff. . . . Generally speaking, I would avoid lame-duck status. It’s oftentimes difficult on everybody involved, but there are certain situations that probably call for it. So I would not say never.”

Policy takes over as Packers president and CEO on July 25 after Mark Murphy reaches his mandatory retirement age of 70. He has been with the team for 13 seasons and was on the hiring panels for both Gutekunst and LaFleur.

“You’ve got three exceptional people doing an exceptional job right now and working well together,” Policy said of LaFleur, Gutekunst and executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball. “I feel very good about all three of those individuals. I love them. I trust them. I respect them. . . . I have terrific relationships, both working and personal, with them.”

Gutekunst has served as G.M. for the past seven seasons and LaFleur for the past six, and the Packers have missed the playoffs only once since LaFleur was hired. Green Bay, though, lost in the wild-card round in 2024 after going 11-6 and finishing third in the division in the regular season.