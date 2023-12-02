Panthers activate Jeremy Chinn, Jaycee Horn, Yetur Gross-Matos off of IR

The Panthers are getting three young defensive players back for Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers.

Carolina announced on Saturday that the club has activated safety Jeremy Chinn, cornerback Jaycee Horn, and outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos to the 53-man roster off of injured reserve.

While Horn has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the season opener, Chinn (quad) and Gross-Matos (hamstring) have been out since the club’s Week 7 bye.

The Panthers also elevated defensive end Chris Wormley and guard Justin McCray from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game.