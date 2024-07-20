Panthers add CB Chau Smith-Wade, WR Cam Sims to active/PUP list

The Panthers added two more players to the active/physically unable to perform list Saturday.

Rookie cornerback Chau Smith-Wade and veteran wide receiver Cam Sims can practice as soon as they pass a physical.

The Panthers placed four players on the list Friday, with outside linebackers D.J. Wonnum and Amare Barno, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman and rookie receiver Jalen Corker all beginning camp on the sideline. The team also moved rookie running back Jonathon Brooks to the active/non-football injury list.

Veterans report to camp Tuesday, and practice begins Wednesday.