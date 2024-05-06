Panthers agree to terms with RB Rashaad Penny

The Panthers announced they have agreed to terms with running back Rashaad Penny.

The move was expected post-draft.

Penny, 28, entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, when Panthers head coach Dave Canales was an assistant there. Penny spent the first five years of his career in Seattle.

He left for Philadelphia in free agency a year ago, signing a one-year, $1.35 million deal.

But Penny played only three games in 2023, seeing action on 31 offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Injuries slowed his career in Seattle, and in his six-year career, Penny has played only 45 of a possible 99 games. He has 348 carries for 1,951 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.