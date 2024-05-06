 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers agree to terms with RB Rashaad Penny

  
Published May 6, 2024 04:57 PM

The Panthers announced they have agreed to terms with running back Rashaad Penny.

The move was expected post-draft.

Penny, 28, entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, when Panthers head coach Dave Canales was an assistant there. Penny spent the first five years of his career in Seattle.

He left for Philadelphia in free agency a year ago, signing a one-year, $1.35 million deal.

But Penny played only three games in 2023, seeing action on 31 offensive snaps and seven on special teams.

Injuries slowed his career in Seattle, and in his six-year career, Penny has played only 45 of a possible 99 games. He has 348 carries for 1,951 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.