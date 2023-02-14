Panthers announce Duce Staley as assistant head coach, running backs coach

The Panthers have made it official with another one of new head coach Frank Reich’s assistants.

Carolina announced on Tuesday that Duce Staley has joined the organization as assistant head coach/running backs coach.

It was initially reported Staley would be departing the Lions to join Reich’s staff at the beginning of the month.

Staley had spent the last two years with the same title as Detroit’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. He had previously spent the entirety of his coaching career with the Eagles starting in 2011 as a special teams quality control coach under Andy Reid. He continued as the team’s running backs coach under Chip Kelly and then Doug Pederson.

Now he’ll reunite with Reich, as the two worked together with Philadelphia from 2016-2017, winning Super Bowl LII over the Patriots.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Panthers announced they’d added veteran coach Jim Caldwell to their staff as senior assistant.