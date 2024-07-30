 Skip navigation
Panthers announce Rashaad Penny retires at age 28

  
Published July 30, 2024 09:52 AM

Panthers running back Rashaad Penny has apparently decided to retire at the age of 28.

Penny was placed on the reserve/retired list Tuesday morning, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com.

The move comes as a surprise, as Penny had indicated he was excited to play for new Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who previously coached Penny in Seattle. Penny recently said he’s one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy.

Unfortunately, Penny hasn’t often been healthy. A first-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018, Penny has played in just 45 games with 11 starts in his NFL career.

The Panthers signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Tayvion Robinson to use the 90th spot on their training camp roster with Penny now retired.