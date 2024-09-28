Panthers, Buccaneers owners make major contributions to hurricane relief

Another hurricane has struck, causing widespread damage in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and beyond. A pair of NFL owners are leading the way when it comes to raising money for hurricane relief.

The Glazer family, owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, donated $1 million this morning. This afternoon, Carolina Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper contributed $3 million.

Hopefully, other sports team owners in the affected region will follow suit. Those owners rely on the public to help support their businesses. At times like this, their businesses should help support the public.

If you want, you can make a donation to the American Red Cross by texting HELENE to 90999.

The storm has killed at least 52 people in five states.