nbc_pftpm_nfltop100_240805.jpg
Florio: NFL’s Top 100 ‘becoming less significant’
nbc_pftpm_rams_240805.jpg
Rams’ offensive injury concerns are ‘significant’
nbc_pftpm_payton_240805.jpg
Payton offers up suggestion for new kickoff rule

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Panthers claim S Caden Sterns off waivers

  
Published August 6, 2024 05:17 PM

The Panthers claimed safety Caden Sterns off waivers, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos waived Sterns on Monday, and the Panthers were first in the waiver wire order based on the final standings in 2023.

Sterns, 24, played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Denver.

The Broncos made Sterns a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he played 21 games with five starts in his time in Denver. He totaled 49 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and nine pass breakups.

Sterns played only one game last season because of a torn patellar tendon.

The Panthers waived guard J.D. DiRenzo with an injury designation in a corresponding move.