Panthers claim S Caden Sterns off waivers

The Panthers claimed safety Caden Sterns off waivers, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos waived Sterns on Monday, and the Panthers were first in the waiver wire order based on the final standings in 2023.

Sterns, 24, played for Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Denver.

The Broncos made Sterns a fifth-round pick in 2021, and he played 21 games with five starts in his time in Denver. He totaled 49 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks and nine pass breakups.

Sterns played only one game last season because of a torn patellar tendon.

The Panthers waived guard J.D. DiRenzo with an injury designation in a corresponding move.