 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesdefandofficiatingv3_241125.jpg
Refs let Sirianni tinker with penalty decision
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_241125.jpg
Chiefs, Broncos pace AFC West with Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_superlatives_241125.jpg
Week 12 superlatives: Buccaneers, Dolphins win big

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers cut OLB Charles Harris after claiming CB Akayleb Evans

  
Published November 25, 2024 05:21 PM

The Panthers announced their waiver claim of former Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans on Monday.

Evans, a 2022 fourth-rounder, has played seven games this season but started 15 for the Vikings last season. He has seen action on only three snaps on defense this season, while participating mostly on special teams.

To make room for him on the roster, the Panthers waived veteran outside linebacker Charles Harris.

Harris has three sacks in nine games this season, tying for the team lead. The Panthers have only 17 sacks as a team.

Harris also has 21 tackles and seven quarterback hits.

He had lost playing time since the return of D.J. Wonnum, who made his season debut Nov. 10. Harris was inactive in Week 10, and he played 33 defensive snaps Sunday.

Harris had played at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps in seven of the first eight games.