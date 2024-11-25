Panthers cut OLB Charles Harris after claiming CB Akayleb Evans

The Panthers announced their waiver claim of former Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans on Monday.

Evans, a 2022 fourth-rounder, has played seven games this season but started 15 for the Vikings last season. He has seen action on only three snaps on defense this season, while participating mostly on special teams.

To make room for him on the roster, the Panthers waived veteran outside linebacker Charles Harris.

Harris has three sacks in nine games this season, tying for the team lead. The Panthers have only 17 sacks as a team.

Harris also has 21 tackles and seven quarterback hits.

He had lost playing time since the return of D.J. Wonnum, who made his season debut Nov. 10. Harris was inactive in Week 10, and he played 33 defensive snaps Sunday.

Harris had played at least 60 percent of the defensive snaps in seven of the first eight games.