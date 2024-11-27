 Skip navigation
Panthers designate S Nick Scott for return from injured reserve

  
Published November 27, 2024 01:27 PM

Safety Nick Scott has returned to practice for the Panthers.

The team announced that they designated Scott for return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Scott has been out for the last four games with a hamstring injury and will be able to practice for the next three weeks before reaching a deadline to be activated.

Scott had 28 tackles and two passes defensed while appearing in the first seven games of the season. Scott started four of those contests.

Scott’s participation level in Wednesday’s practice will be listed on the team’s injury report. The Panthers host the Buccaneers on Sunday.