Panthers list 33 players as inactive for tonight’s preseason game

The Panthers have placed their key players in bubble wrap and called it a preseason.

The team lists 33 players as inactive for tonight’s preseason finale against the Steelers.

Coach Dave Canales already announced that the first-team offense and defense wouldn’t see action, along with backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

Backup running back Rico Dowdle, tight end Tommy Tremble, who was just activated back to the roster, and injured players Nic Scourton, DJ Johnson and LaBryan Ray are among others who won’t play.

Jack Plummer and Bryce Perkins, who was signed Monday, will handle the quarterback duties.