Panthers name Brian Burns a captain, status for Week One still uncertain

Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns’ status for Sunday’s opener against the Falcons is up in the air after a string of missed practices amid a push for a new contract, but he will be part of the coin toss if he is playing this weekend.

Head coach Frank Reich announced that Burns has been named one of the team’s captains during his Wednesday press conference. Reich did not say whether Burns will take part in the team’s practice later in the day and told reporters he would let Burns speak for himself about those plans.

Reich also declined to say whether the team is will consider fining Burns if his hold-in continues.

“To Brian’s credit, he has not made himself a distraction. . . He’s been in the building,” Reich said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com. “He’s in there lifting weights. He’s been in meetings. He’s missed a couple practices. He’s been a complete pro.”

Reich said he wasn’t yet thinking about ruling Burns out for Sunday, but some certainty about his availability would be a welcome development for the Panthers.