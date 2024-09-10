Panthers place Derrick Brown on injured reserve

The Panthers have placed defensive tackle Derrick Brown on injured reserve, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brown suffered a knee injury during the season-opening loss to the Saints. Brown’s timeline for return is currently unclear, though he could be out for the rest of 2024.

Head coach Dave Canales said during his news conference on Monday that Brown is seeking a second opinion before deciding whether or not to have surgery. Canales noted that Brown’s absence will create “big shoes to fill.”

A first-round pick in 2020, Brown recorded 103 total tackles in 2023, registering seven tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits. He also had an interception and six passes defense.

Additionally, the Panthers waived outside linebacker Jamie Sheriff.

With two spots available, the Panthers signed Lonnie Johnson and Mike Boone to the 53-man roster off of the team’s practice squad. Boone’s signing was reported earlier on Tuesday.