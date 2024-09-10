Panthers to sign Mike Boone to 53-man roster

The Panthers are adding a veteran running back to their 53-man roster.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Carolina is signing Mike Boone off of its practice squad.

Boone, 29, was elevated off of the practice squad for the season-opening loss to New Orleans. He registered four carries for 7 yards — playing five offensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.

He has appeared in 67 games with two starts for the Vikings, Broncos, Texans, and Panthers. Boone has rushed for 546 yards with four touchdowns and caught 25 passes for 186 yards.