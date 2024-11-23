Panthers place RB Miles Sanders on IR; RB Jonathon Brooks will make NFL debut

The Panthers placed running back Miles Sanders on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Sanders miss miss at least the next four weeks.

He injured an ankle in the second quarter of the pre-bye game in Germany, and he did not practice this week. The Panthers already had ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Sanders, 27, has 38 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown this season, with the score coming in the Week 3 win at Las Vegas.

The Panthers have Raheem Blackshear and Jonathon Brooks behind Chuba Hubbard.

Brooks, the team’s second-round pick, “absolutely” will make his NFL debut Sunday after a full week of practice.

“He had a great week,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said Friday, via Kassidy Hill of the team website. “He’s been involved with the plan, and he looks confident. He was running hard, he was making cuts, you know, kind of starting to develop the second level part of his runs, which is what I wanted to see. I wanted to see him hit the hole, go through it, see the finish and all that. So, I’m excited to get him out there this week.”