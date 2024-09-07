 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kyler_for_mpx.jpg
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
nbc_pft_packersoutlook_240906.jpg
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_rbchat_240906.jpg
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers place TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve

  
Published September 7, 2024 03:05 PM

The Panthers have made several Saturday moves centering on their tight ends — a group that has had injury concerns entering the season.

Carolina placed Ian Thomas on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks. He has been sidelined by a calf injury suffered during training camp.

The team signed tight end Feleipe Franks off of the practice squad to the active roster to fill that spot at tight end. The club also added defensive tackle Jayden Peevy to the 53.

Cornerback Keenan Isaac was waived to make room on the roster.

Additionally, the Panthers elevated running back Mike Boone and cornerback Lonnie Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s season opener in New Orleans.