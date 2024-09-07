Panthers place TE Ian Thomas on injured reserve

The Panthers have made several Saturday moves centering on their tight ends — a group that has had injury concerns entering the season.

Carolina placed Ian Thomas on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks. He has been sidelined by a calf injury suffered during training camp.

The team signed tight end Feleipe Franks off of the practice squad to the active roster to fill that spot at tight end. The club also added defensive tackle Jayden Peevy to the 53.

Cornerback Keenan Isaac was waived to make room on the roster.

Additionally, the Panthers elevated running back Mike Boone and cornerback Lonnie Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s season opener in New Orleans.