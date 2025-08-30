 Skip navigation
Panthers plan to put WR Jalen Coker on IR

  
Published August 30, 2025 12:57 PM

The Panthers are set to bring back Hunter Renfrow, but their need at receiver wasn’t just because they traded Adam Thielen to the Vikings earlier this week.

The team announced that they plan to place Jalen Coker on injured reserve. Coker injured his quad in practice on Thursday.

Coker would miss at least the first four games of the season as a result of the move. The second-year wideout had 32 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season.

The Panthers also have Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillian, David Moore, Brycen Tremayne, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Dalevon Campbell at receiver.