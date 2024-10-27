Panthers recover fumble, Bryce Young throws TD pass

Bryce Young’s return to the Panthers starting lineup is off to a good start.

Young capped Carolina’s first possession in Denver with a six-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette. The 10-play scoring drive staked the Panthers to a 7-0 lead with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Broncos opened the game with the ball and picked up a first down before Bo Nix hit wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey with a short pass. Panthers defensive lineman Shy Tuttle stripped the ball and recovered the fumble to set the Panthers up near midfield.

Young, who was benched after the second week of the regular season, was 5-of-5 for 39 yards on the scoring drive.