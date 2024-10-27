 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers recover fumble, Bryce Young throws TD pass

  
Published October 27, 2024 04:41 PM

Bryce Young’s return to the Panthers starting lineup is off to a good start.

Young capped Carolina’s first possession in Denver with a six-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette. The 10-play scoring drive staked the Panthers to a 7-0 lead with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Broncos opened the game with the ball and picked up a first down before Bo Nix hit wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey with a short pass. Panthers defensive lineman Shy Tuttle stripped the ball and recovered the fumble to set the Panthers up near midfield.

Young, who was benched after the second week of the regular season, was 5-of-5 for 39 yards on the scoring drive.