Panthers release Hunter Renfrow, set initial 53-man roster

  
Published August 26, 2025 03:02 PM

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow’s comeback bid didn’t result in a spot on the initial 53-man roster in Carolina.

Renfrow did not play in 2024 while batting ulcerative colitis, but signed with the Panthers this offseason and earned some positive reviews for his work during training camp. He was on the list of cuts that the team announced on Tuesday, however.

Adam Thielen has been the subject of trade chatter related to the Vikings, but he is still on the Carolina roster.

The Panthers also released defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, linebacker Boogie Basham, linebacker Krys Barnes, and linebacker Jon Rhattigan. Running back Raheem Blackshear was waived with an injury settlement and defensive lineman LaBryan Roy was placed on injured reserve and designated to return during the regular season

They waived wide receiver Ja’seem Reed; tight end Bryce Pierre; offensive linemen Jarrett Kingston, Brandon Walton, Ja’Tyre Carter, and Michael Tarquin; defensive linemen Jared Harrison-Hunte and Sam Roberts; linebacker Maz Mwansa; cornerbacks Shemar Bartholomew and Michael Reid; and safety Trevian Thomas.