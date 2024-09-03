 Skip navigation
Panthers release LB K'Lavon Chaisson

  
Published September 3, 2024 03:58 PM

The Panthers have let go of a veteran linebacker.

Carolina announced on Tuesday that the club has released K’Lavon Chaisson.

Chaisson, 25, was the Jaguars’ No. 20 overall pick out of LSU in 2020. But he has not lived up to that level of production, registering just 5.0 sacks with 11 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits in 57 career games. He’s also started 11 contests, though none since 2021.

Last season, Chaisson picked up 2.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and eight QB hits. \

The Panthers signed him as a free agent in March.

Carolina will start its season on Sunday with a matchup against the Saints.