Panthers restructure Ian Thomas’ contract

The Panthers are set to gain some cap space by releasing center Bradley Bozeman on Wednesday and they’ll also create some room while holding on tight end Ian Thomas.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Thomas will remain with the team after restructuring his contract. The details of the restructure are unclear, but Thomas took a pay cut last year to remain in Carolina and something similar is likely part of this year’s tweak.

Thomas is heading into the final year of his contract and was set to receive a $1.5 million bonus later this week. That was also the case for Bozeman, cornerback Donte Jackson, and tight end Hayden Hurst, who are all on their way out of Carolina.

Thomas has spent the last six seasons with the Panthers and has 116 catches for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns for his career.

