Panthers S Sam Franklin out with a broken foot

The Panthers suffered a blow to their defense and special teams over the weekend.

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters at a Monday press conference that safety Sam Franklin broke his foot during Saturday’s practice. Franklin is expected to be able to return at some point during the season, but the team will be without him for an extended period of time.

“You can’t replace Sam Franklin. But this is a good opportunity for guys to step up,” Canales said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s website.

Franklin has been with the Panthers for the last four years and has been a core special teamer while also making nine starts on defense. He had 30 tackles and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown last season.