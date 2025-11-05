Panthers S Tre’von Moehrig is NFC defensive player of the week

The Panthers pulled off an upset at Lambeau Field and one of their defensive players was a big reason why.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Moehrig finished the contest with an interception, five total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two passes defensed.

He is the third player in 2025 and the first defensive back with two TFLs, two passes defensed, and an interception in one game. He was also the league’s sole player in Week 9 with two TFLs and a pick.

At 5-4, the Panthers will be back in action on Sunday, playing the division-rival Saints at home.