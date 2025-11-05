 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers S Tre’von Moehrig is NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published November 5, 2025 12:12 PM

The Panthers pulled off an upset at Lambeau Field and one of their defensive players was a big reason why.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Moehrig finished the contest with an interception, five total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two passes defensed.

He is the third player in 2025 and the first defensive back with two TFLs, two passes defensed, and an interception in one game. He was also the league’s sole player in Week 9 with two TFLs and a pick.

At 5-4, the Panthers will be back in action on Sunday, playing the division-rival Saints at home.