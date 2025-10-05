Panthers score twice, cut Dolphins lead to 17-10 at halftime

The Panthers have some work to do, but they started the process of digging out of a deep hole in the second quarter.

After spotting the Dolphins a 17-0 lead, the Panthers were able to pick up points on their final two possessions. The result is a more manageable 17-10 deficit to make up in the final 30 minutes of play in Charlotte.

Xavier Legette made an impressive catch of a Bryce Young pass in the end zone to get the Panthers on the board and they were moving the ball well again just before the end of the half, but a false start meant they had to settle for a field goal.

That mistake was less costly than a pair Young made earlier in the half. He lost a fumble while being rushed by Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb to set up one Dolphins touchdown and sailed a pass that Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off to set up another Miami score. Young finished the half 10-of-15 for 110 yards.

Both Miami touchdowns came on passes by Tua Tagovailoa. Running back De’Von Achane got the first one and tight end Darren Waller scored for the third time in his first two games with the team. Waller has five catches for 78 yards to continue an impressive return to action after coming out of retirement this offseason.

Tagovailoa is 17-of-21 for 151 yards and the Panthers will need to slow down the Miami passing game to finish off a comeback.