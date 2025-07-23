 Skip navigation
Panthers sign CB Tre Swilling

  
July 23, 2025

The Panthers added a cornerback to the roster just before their first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

They announced the signing of Tre Swilling. Quarterback Ethan Garbers was waived in a corresponding move.

Swilling appeared in one game for the Jets last season and two games for the 49ers during the 2023 season. All of his playing time came on special teams in those appearances and he’s also spent time with the Ravens, Saints, and Titans. His father Pat was a longtime edge rusher in the league and he was the NFL’s defensive player of the year after a 17-sack season for the Saints in 1991.

With Garbers off the roster, Bryce Young, Andy Dalton, and Jack Plummer are the remaining quarterbacks for Carolina.