Panthers sign former Bengals safety Nick Scott

Free agent safety Nick Scott is heading to Carolina.

The Panthers have agreed to terms on a deal with Scott, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Last season Scott played in all 17 games with 10 starts for the Bengals. Scott is effectively trading places with Vonn Bell, who started 13 games at safety for the Panthers last year but was cut this offseason and signed with the Bengals.

Scott was a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Rams who spent four seasons in Los Angeles before signing with the Bengals last year.