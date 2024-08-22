Panthers sign LB Aaron Beasley

The Panthers traded away one linebacker on Thursday and then they added a different one later in the day.

Aaron Beasley has been signed to the 90-man roster in Carolina. The team traded seventh-round pick Michael Barrett to the Seahawks for cornerback Michael Jackson and they also announced that they have waived offensive lineman Badara Traore with an injury designation.

Beasley worked out for the Panthers before being signed. He was undrafted out of Tennessee earlier this year and he posted 145 tackles over his final two seasons with the Volunteers.

The Panthers and the rest of the league’s teams have until Tuesday afternoon to pare their rosters down to 53 players, so Beasley may not be on the roster long but he’ll have some chance to show the Panthers he’s worth keeping around.