Panthers sign LB Tarron Jackson to active roster

The Panthers added a new linebacker to their active roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed Tarron Jackson to their active roster. They also signed linebacker Eku Leota, who was waived earlier this week, to their practice squad.

Jackson was a 2021 sixth-round pick by the Eagles and he appeared in 21 games for Philadelphia over the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He had 18 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in those gams, and he also had one tackle in his sole playoff appearance.

The Panthers signed Jackson to their practice squad after he was waived by the Eagles in late August, but he was not elevated to play in either of their first two games this season.