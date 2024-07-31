 Skip navigation
Panthers sign RB Dillon Johnson

  
Published July 31, 2024 04:10 PM

The Panthers were in need of running back help after the unexpected retirement of veteran Rashaad Penny on Tuesday. They filled that need Wednesday.

Carolina announced the signing of running back Dillon Johnson.

The undrafted rookie, who played at Mississippi State and Washington, was in camp with the Titans until last week. He ran for 1,195 yards and 16 touchdowns for the Huskies last season.

In a corresponding move, the Panthers waived wide receiver Daewood Davis with an injury designation. He was carted off the practice field earlier this week.