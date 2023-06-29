Panthers sign Taylor Stallworth

The Panthers have added some veteran depth to their defensive line.

Free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth has agreed to a one-year deal with Carolina, Stallworth’s agent announced.

Last season Stallworth played six games for the Chiefs and one for the Texans. He previously spent two years with the Colts, where he was coached by Frank Reich, who will coach him again in Carolina. Stallworth played for the Saints in 2018 and 2019.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pound Stallworth has played in 57 games with two starts in his NFL career.