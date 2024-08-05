 Skip navigation
Panthers sign TE Jesper Horsted

  
Published August 5, 2024 01:00 PM

With their numbers at the position low, the Panthers have added another tight end.

Carolina announced on Monday that the club signed Jesper Horsted.

Horsted, 27, initially entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Princeton in 2019 with the Bears. He appeared in 13 games for the franchise from 2019-2021 before spending the last two seasons with the Raiders.

Horsted played a combined 28 games for Las Vegas in 2022 and 2023, mainly playing special teams.

He has 14 career receptions for 131 yards with three touchdowns. While he spent some time with the Saints this summer, New Orleans released him late last week.

Carolina is dealing with several injuries at tight end. The team also signed Jacob Hollister on Sunday.

In a corresponding move to add Horsted, Carolina has waived receiver Tayvion Robinson.