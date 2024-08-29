 Skip navigation
Panthers sign TE Jordan Matthews to 53-man roster

  
Published August 29, 2024 11:37 AM

The Panthers have made a couple of roster moves.

Carolina announced on Thursday that the team has signed tight end Jordan Matthews to the 53-man roster off the practice squad.

As a corresponding move, Carolina placed defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy on injured reserve. He will be out for at least four weeks.

The Panthers are dealing with a pair of injuries at tight end, as Tommy Tremble has a hamstring issue and Ian Thomas has a calf issue.

Matthews was a receiver earlier in his career but switched positions. He has not caught a pass in a regular season game since 2019, but he has 274 career receptions for 3,288 yards with 22 touchdowns.