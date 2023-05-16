 Skip navigation
Panthers sign undrafted rookie Ayinde Eley

  
Published May 16, 2023 01:39 PM

The Panthers signed linebacker Ayinde Eley on Tuesday, the team announced.

The undrafted free agent from Georgia Tech had a tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp.

The team waived safety Nico Bolden, also an undrafted rookie, in a corresponding move.

Eley started all 12 games for Georgia Tech last season, earning second-team all-ACC honors. He totaled 118 tackles, which ranked 15th nationally, along with 3.5 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

He began his college career at Maryland.

Bolden played three seasons at New Mexico and his final two at Kent State. He totaled 235 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his college career.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers announced the signings of outside linebacker Jordan Thomas (who also worked at tight end), wide receiver Gary Jennings, defensive end Antwuan Jackson, wide receiver Marquez Stevenson and safety Vernon Scott.

They signed undrafted rookie tackle BJ Wilson on Monday.